Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hastings Group (HSTG) Price Target to GBX 235

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 235 ($3.07) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock’s current price.

HSTG has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Shore Capital raised Hastings Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 231.91 ($3.03).

Hastings Group stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 192.50 ($2.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,127,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. Hastings Group has a 52-week low of GBX 169.50 ($2.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 292 ($3.82).

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

