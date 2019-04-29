Callon Petroleum (CPE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Callon Petroleum to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.50 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 51.11% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, analysts expect Callon Petroleum to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CPE opened at $7.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Callon Petroleum Company Profile
Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.
