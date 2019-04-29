CalAmp (CAMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) is scheduled to be posting its Q4 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect CalAmp to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CalAmp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

