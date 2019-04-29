Cabral Gold (CBR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Cabral Gold Inc (CVE:CBR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 123103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market cap of $7.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

Cabral Gold Company Profile (CVE:CBR)

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. The company primarily owns the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

