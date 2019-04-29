Bytom Trading Down 12.6% This Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0967 or 0.00001845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $96.97 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.01297204 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00017283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00011063 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00111819 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ZB.COM, FCoin, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, EXX, RightBTC, BigONE, Neraex, HitBTC, CoinEgg, OKEx, CoinEx, BitMart, LBank, Kucoin, OTCBTC, Bibox and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

