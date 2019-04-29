Bunge (BG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunge Ltd. is an integrated global agribusiness and food company spanning the farm-to-consumer food chain. Bunge processes, produces, moves, distributes and markets food on five continents. “

Get Bunge alerts:

BG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bunge and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bunge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Bunge stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. Bunge has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bunge had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bunge will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bunge by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Bunge by 72.9% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Bunge by 44.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bunge by 849.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 355,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after purchasing an additional 317,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bunge (BG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.