Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) Receives $17.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRKL. BidaskClub upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

BRKL stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.17. 18,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,935. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 24.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $193,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,699,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,375,000 after buying an additional 549,170 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 18,964 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 156,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

