Brokers Set Expectations for FLIR Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of FLIR Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FLIR. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $51.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.10. FLIR Systems has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.98 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 132,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $6,883,731.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,487 shares in the company, valued at $33,115,227.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 7,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $382,915.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,622.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,778 shares of company stock worth $14,651,805. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 493.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

