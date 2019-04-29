Brokers Issue Forecasts for SEI Investments’ Q1 2020 Earnings (SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SEI Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Shares of SEIC opened at $53.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $42.27 and a 12-month high of $69.44.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $400.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.82 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,250,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,178,224 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kathy Heilig sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 116,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $6,173,328.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,811,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,315,140.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,103 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,042. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.