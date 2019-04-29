Brokerages Set Parkland Fuel Corp (PKI) PT at $43.21

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.21.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parkland Fuel in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Parkland Fuel stock opened at C$41.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.84. Parkland Fuel has a one year low of C$29.55 and a one year high of C$47.45.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parkland Fuel will post 2.25999994235804 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as an independent marketer and distributor of fuels and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. Its Retails Fuels segment supplies and supports a network of 1,848 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, Race Trac, On the Run/Marché Express, Short Stop, Town Pantry, Dépanneur du Coin/Corner Store, Snack Express, Verve, and others brands, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

