Brokerages Expect RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $28.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RGC Resources an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other RGC Resources news, CEO Orazio John S. D sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $47,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Orazio John S. D sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $137,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 163 shares of company stock worth $4,485 and have sold 8,599 shares worth $240,847. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000.

RGCO stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.99 million, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of -0.37. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

