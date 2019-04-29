Brokerages Anticipate Torchmark Co. (TMK) to Announce $1.65 EPS

Brokerages expect that Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Torchmark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. Torchmark reported earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Torchmark will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Torchmark.

Get Torchmark alerts:

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Torchmark had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 16.37%. Torchmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised Torchmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Torchmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

TMK stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. Torchmark has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Torchmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is 11.26%.

In other Torchmark news, Chairman Gary L. Coleman sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $1,080,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 662,547 shares in the company, valued at $55,057,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $649,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,223.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,785 shares of company stock valued at $14,109,803 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Torchmark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,664,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,097,870,000 after purchasing an additional 210,422 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Torchmark by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,820,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,192,000 after purchasing an additional 260,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Torchmark by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,420,000 after purchasing an additional 89,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Torchmark by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,254,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Torchmark by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,534,000 after purchasing an additional 127,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Torchmark (TMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.