Brokerages Anticipate Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Organovo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). Organovo posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Organovo will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Organovo.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Organovo had a negative net margin of 770.79% and a negative return on equity of 67.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organovo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

Shares of ONVO opened at $1.01 on Friday. Organovo has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $120.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Organovo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,771,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 52,073 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Organovo by 25.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,561,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 316,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organovo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,101,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organovo in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organovo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,771,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 52,073 shares in the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

