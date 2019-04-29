Brokerages Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.54. Netflix posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $7.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.61%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Netflix from $463.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.03.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $19,699,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $2,738,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,440 shares of company stock worth $63,555,861 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 293,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,457,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 128.9% in the first quarter. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.7% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.1% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $6.52 on Friday, reaching $374.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,613,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,892. The stock has a market cap of $163.89 billion, a PE ratio of 139.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $423.21.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

