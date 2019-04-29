Brokerages Anticipate Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) to report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.05. Greenbrier Companies reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Greenbrier Companies.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBX. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of GBX opened at $35.32 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $71,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,870.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $21,503,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,723,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,669,000 after buying an additional 260,043 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 232,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after buying an additional 127,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after buying an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,380,000.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrier Companies (GBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.