Brokerages Anticipate Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Brokerages expect Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) to report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.05. Greenbrier Companies reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Greenbrier Companies.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBX. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of GBX opened at $35.32 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $71,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,870.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $21,503,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,723,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,669,000 after buying an additional 260,043 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 232,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after buying an additional 127,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after buying an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,380,000.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

