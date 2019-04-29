Brokerages Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Delta Air Lines reported earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 30.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $1,060,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,981.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,191 shares in the company, valued at $20,365,982.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,554,538 shares of company stock worth $175,828,075 and sold 166,901 shares worth $9,186,138. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

