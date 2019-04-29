Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Shares Sold by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Broadcom to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Broadcom to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.03.

Broadcom stock opened at $310.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $197.46 and a 52 week high of $322.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $6,301,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.05, for a total transaction of $2,950,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,824 shares of company stock worth $26,390,919. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

