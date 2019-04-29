Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Shares Bought by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $310.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $197.46 and a fifty-two week high of $322.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.03.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $2,761,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.31, for a total value of $1,225,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,824 shares of company stock valued at $26,390,919. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

