Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holdings Raised by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 12,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 385,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,112,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY opened at $45.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

