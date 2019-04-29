Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires 3,412 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 104.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 212,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,626,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,432,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.41. 1,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,393. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $57.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

