Boston Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Boston Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28,126.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,971,317 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $173,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis purchased 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.12 per share, with a total value of $505,372.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,050 shares of company stock valued at $626,158 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Roth Capital set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.91.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $107.21 on Monday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $85.19 and a one year high of $140.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.41). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $633.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

