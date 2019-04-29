Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Shares Sold by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 5.0% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,698,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 357.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 183,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,230,000 after buying an additional 143,321 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.4% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,111,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,990,000 after buying an additional 423,004 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,275.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,347,000 after buying an additional 55,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 94,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,970,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,917.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Booking from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,150.00 to $2,370.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,121.68.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,751.79, for a total value of $562,324.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 892 shares of company stock worth $1,579,789. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,868.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,944. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,606.27 and a 52 week high of $2,201.84. The stock has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.39 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 44.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

