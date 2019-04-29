BOK Financial Co. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $7.24 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for BOK Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.32. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on BOK Financial to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.95.

BOK Financial stock opened at $86.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $435.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.13 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

In related news, Director George B. Kaiser acquired 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.83 per share, for a total transaction of $257,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,737,000 after acquiring an additional 161,830 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

