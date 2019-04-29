BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 747,182 Shares of Brf S.A. (BRFS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747,182 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in BRF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of BRF by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BRF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. 10.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRFS. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Santander upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BRF in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. BRF had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, mustard and ketchup, and sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

