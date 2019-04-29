BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $2.81 Million Stake in Humana Inc (HUM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,117,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,118,000 after purchasing an additional 361,263 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 726,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,468,000 after purchasing an additional 252,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Humana by 130.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,712,000 after purchasing an additional 208,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 114.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 306,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,419,000 after purchasing an additional 163,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Humana from $397.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $351.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.11.

NYSE HUM opened at $258.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $225.65 and a 52 week high of $355.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 15.12%.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 15,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $4,757,470.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.16, for a total value of $2,542,670.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

