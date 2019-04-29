BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stake in HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 43.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 170,836 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $10,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,730.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,828,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,728,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth $97,790,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 304.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,181,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,374,000 after purchasing an additional 889,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,114,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,108,000 after purchasing an additional 842,025 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth $31,543,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Jennings sold 9,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $497,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,547.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $48.56 on Monday. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.26. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HFC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.46.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa-reduces-stake-in-hollyfrontier-corp-hfc.html.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.