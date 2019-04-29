BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 182,123 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 541.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,123 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $10,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CIT Group by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 749,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after buying an additional 288,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CIT Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,028,000 after buying an additional 201,987 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in CIT Group by 861.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 139,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after buying an additional 125,299 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CIT Group by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 16,762 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 2,224 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $111,555.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Galligan sold 5,375 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $273,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,896 shares of company stock valued at $552,081. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group stock opened at $52.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $466.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.11 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from CIT Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CIT Group from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.26.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

