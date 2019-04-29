Blue Apron (APRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.81 million. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Blue Apron to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE APRN opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $203.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.03. Blue Apron has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

APRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.70 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

In other Blue Apron news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $17,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,011,018 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,434 over the last 90 days. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blue Apron stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Blue Apron worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

