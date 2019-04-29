Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. William Blair upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BLMN opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.42. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 178.97% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.