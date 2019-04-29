BlackRock Inc. Purchases 230,670 Shares of Jumei International Holding Ltd (JMEI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Jumei International were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Jumei International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Jumei International by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 33,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Jumei International by 287.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 182,421 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Jumei International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NYSE JMEI opened at $2.47 on Monday. Jumei International Holding Ltd has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $2.94.

Jumei International Company Profile

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks, cereals, and health supplements.

