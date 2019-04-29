BitTorrent (BTT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $56.84 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Binance and UPbit. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $132.86 million and approximately $56.84 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00419718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019096 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.01011872 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00181075 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001400 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

