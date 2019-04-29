BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioTelemetry in a research note issued on Friday, April 26th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for BioTelemetry’s FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $103.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BEAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut BioTelemetry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital set a $90.00 price objective on BioTelemetry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut BioTelemetry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Sidoti set a $95.00 price objective on BioTelemetry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $56.93 on Monday. BioTelemetry has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $80.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,900,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,900,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 310,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 169,306 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Heather C. Getz sold 93,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $6,542,412.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather C. Getz sold 10,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $745,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,679,341.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

