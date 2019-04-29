BiNGO.Fun Price Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (777)

BiNGO.Fun (CURRENCY:777) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. One BiNGO.Fun token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Cashierest and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, BiNGO.Fun has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. BiNGO.Fun has a market cap of $0.00 and $1.81 million worth of BiNGO.Fun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00417514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.01008586 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00179500 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00001385 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About BiNGO.Fun

BiNGO.Fun’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BiNGO.Fun is medium.com/777bingo . BiNGO.Fun’s official Twitter account is @Bingo_Platform . The Reddit community for BiNGO.Fun is /r/bingofun . The official website for BiNGO.Fun is www.bingo.fun

Buying and Selling BiNGO.Fun

BiNGO.Fun can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiNGO.Fun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiNGO.Fun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiNGO.Fun using one of the exchanges listed above.

