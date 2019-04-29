Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Grows Stake in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $279,359,000 after purchasing an additional 45,754 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.47.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total transaction of $1,006,451.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $4,343,489.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $7,553,141. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $203.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $224.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 1,441.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

