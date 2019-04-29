BidaskClub Upgrades Verisk Analytics (VRSK) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $119.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.82.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $139.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $95.21 and a 1-year high of $140.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $424,517.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $386,002.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,904.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,139 shares of company stock worth $4,461,097 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 848,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,451,000 after purchasing an additional 79,434 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,706,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

