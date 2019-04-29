BidaskClub Upgrades Editas Medicine (EDIT) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Editas Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.60.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $27.76 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.44, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 46.82% and a negative net margin of 344.28%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vickesh Myer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $61,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $147,484.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,484.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,895 shares of company stock valued at $282,244. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,675,000 after purchasing an additional 141,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,675,000 after purchasing an additional 141,609 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,755,000 after buying an additional 92,393 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $19,746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.