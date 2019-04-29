Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M Co (MMM)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 2.4% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in 3M by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in 3M by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James L. Bauman sold 16,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.24, for a total value of $3,216,855.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,103,312.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $1,218,214.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 268,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,724,102.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,414 shares of company stock worth $15,553,682 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $191.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $176.87 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). 3M had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $189.00 to $188.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.42.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

