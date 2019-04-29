Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an underperform rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.61.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Bed Bath & Beyond’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,760,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,207,291 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,259,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,688.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,251,750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,810,000 after purchasing an additional 578,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

