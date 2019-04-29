Bayer (BAYN) PT Set at €70.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €82.07 ($95.42).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €58.74 ($68.30) on Thursday. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.