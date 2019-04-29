Bausch Health Companies (BHC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Bausch Health Companies has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 39.91% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $23.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.59. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, CEO Joseph C. Papa bought 30,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.67 per share, with a total value of $710,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

