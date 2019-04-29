Barclays Raises Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Price Target to $158.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $140.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Longbow Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.63.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE:SWK opened at $146.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $106.41 and a 12-month high of $155.22.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total transaction of $2,350,541.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,072.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 9,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,384,700.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,307.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,203 shares of company stock worth $5,682,907. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.