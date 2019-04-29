Barclays (BARC) Given a GBX 230 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 262 ($3.42) to GBX 263 ($3.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 243 ($3.18) to GBX 207 ($2.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 220.36 ($2.88).

Get Barclays alerts:

LON BARC opened at GBX 161.04 ($2.10) on Thursday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a one year high of GBX 217.65 ($2.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion and a PE ratio of 17.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.