Bank of Montreal Can Sells 17,159 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,159 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $97,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,489,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,286,000 after purchasing an additional 843,715 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,499,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,736,000 after buying an additional 771,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,068,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,948,000 after buying an additional 93,188 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,898,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,454,000 after buying an additional 23,461 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $166.28 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $129.51 and a 1 year high of $167.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.5462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

