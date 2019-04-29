Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

Shares of BMRC traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.37. 34,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $590.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 5,117 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $214,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Pelham sold 8,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $335,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,900.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,488 shares of company stock valued at $817,294. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5,022.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 43.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

