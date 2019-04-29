Bank of America Corp DE Sells 199,405 Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 877,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,405 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vivint Solar were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSLR. GCA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vivint Solar by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. GCA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 539,458 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Harbor Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vivint Solar by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 334,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 169,607 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vivint Solar by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 120,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 36,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 470,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,758.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $100,254.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,304,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,027,700.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,297 shares of company stock worth $708,010 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

VSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vivint Solar in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Solar in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Vivint Solar from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE:VSLR opened at $5.99 on Monday. Vivint Solar Inc has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $719.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Vivint Solar Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

