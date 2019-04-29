Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,826 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,200,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 335,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at $16,290,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 198,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 111,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $137,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,688,150.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gremp Jim Von sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $277,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $101.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.33 million, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.20 and a 12-month high of $101.96.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $161.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.04%. On average, research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

