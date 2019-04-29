Ball Co. (BLL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 306,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 192,786 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 453,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 4,406.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,720,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,073 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $59.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.83. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $527,527.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 468,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,136,626.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 91,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $5,061,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 467,844 shares in the company, valued at $25,824,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,399 shares of company stock worth $7,566,622 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Ball from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.10 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

