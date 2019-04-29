Bailard Inc. Sells 9,700 Shares of Navient Corp (NAVI)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signition LP increased its stake in Navient by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Signition LP now owns 11,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC increased its stake in Navient by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Navient by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Navient by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Navient by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 150,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

NAVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Navient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

NAVI stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.29. Navient Corp has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a current ratio of 12.83 and a quick ratio of 17.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.67 million. Navient had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bailard Inc. Sells 9,700 Shares of Navient Corp (NAVI)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/bailard-inc-sells-9700-shares-of-navient-corp-navi.html.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Featured Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.