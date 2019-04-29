Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 6,800 East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,256,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,701,000 after purchasing an additional 553,961 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,584,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,037,000 after purchasing an additional 119,282 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in East West Bancorp by 2,245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 201,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 193,045 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,155,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,839,000 after purchasing an additional 27,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $116,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.89.

EWBC opened at $50.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $404.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.11 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 35.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

