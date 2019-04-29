B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Brunswick Co. (BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Longbow Research set a $68.00 target price on shares of Brunswick and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Shares of BC stock opened at $50.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $41.92 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 17,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Brunswick news, VP Daniel J. Tanner sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $179,713.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $79,854.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,210.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,251 shares of company stock valued at $321,816 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.